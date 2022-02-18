Vandalism reported at Lakeshore Park, around a month after last incident

Officials said a car drove through the lawn at Lakeshore Park, hitting several light fixtures and leaving behind a car bumper.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the second time in around a month, vandalism has been reported at Lakeshore Park.

Officials said someone drove through the lawn at Lakeshore Park and knocked out light fixtures near the park's chapel sometime Thursday night. They also said the person left behind their bumper. According to photos, the bumper belonged to a black Honda vehicle.

Information about the cost to repair the park and any information about suspects was not immediately available.

In mid-January, officials said around vandals drove cars on the fields of Lakeshore Park and the Rocky Hill Ball Field. They said the vandalism caused up to $1,000 in damage at each park.

Officials later said a person came forward for taking part in that incident.