MPD: Wanted man arrested after morning chase in Madisonville

Corey Carver was wanted for felony violation of probation from Blount County and theft of property by Vonore Police, according to police.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A wanted man was arrested after a car chase with Madisonville Police Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from MPD.

Officers received information of Corey Carver driving a Nissan SUV near downtown Madisonville.

They attempted to stop the car but Carver led the officers South on Highway 411 towards the McMinn County line, according to MPD.

MPD was able to block his car at the intersection of Highway 411 South and Little Gudger Road. Carver was then arrested, MPD said.

Officials said he was wanted for felony violation of probation from Blount County and theft of property by Vonore Police. New charges include felony evading arrest, resisting arrest and reckless driving.