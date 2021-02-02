Woman arrested after trying to smuggle drugs into Morgan Co. Correctional Complex

Thomas was taken into custody by OIC Special Agent Mike Dunn and escorted to the Morgan County Jail.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after trying to smuggle drugs into the Morgan County Correctional Complex, the Tennessee Department of Correction said.

According to TDOC, Kambria Thomas, an inmate visitor, was being searched at checkpoint when the officer searching her noticed something suspicious

Upon questioning Thomas about it, she turned over a package she had on her person that contained 2.05 ounces of methamphetamine and approximately one ounce of marijuana, officials said.