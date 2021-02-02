TBI investigating after shooting on I-40 in Crab Orchard involving police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said that a shooting involving police broke out on I-40 in Crab Orchard Saturday afternoon.
They said it happened at the 329-mile-marker on the highway. They also said that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was on the scene along with other agencies. They will conduct an investigation into the incident.
Additional information about any injuries or the cause of the shooting was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.