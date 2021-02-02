TBI: Woman shot, killed by deputies after backing vehicle toward them in Greene County

TBI is working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman was shot and killed by Sullivan County deputies after she backed a vehicle toward them in Greene County Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Just before 10:00 p.m., Sullivan County deputies spotted Katelyn L. Harris, who they knew to have outstanding felony warrants, traveling along John B Dennis Highway in Kingsport.

A traffic stop was conducted, but Harris refused to stop, TBI said. A chase started, with Harris eventually traveling onto Interstate 81 and into Greene County.

Harris drove to Exit 44 and turned North on Jearoldstown Road. A short time later, she ran off the roadway, at which point a passenger got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

While interacting with the passenger, deputies said they noticed that Harris had a gun.

While ordering her to drop the weapon, she reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated toward deputies, TBI said.

TBI said that three deputies fired shots, striking Harris. She was dead at the scene, according to a press release.

TBI is working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.