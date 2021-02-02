KPD: 17-year-old victim arrives at hospital after shooting at Holston Oaks apartment complex

The shooting is under investigation by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting reported at Holston Oaks apartment complex after a gunshot victim arrived at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot in front of 1823 Riverside Drive, the Holston Oaks apartment complex.

KPD said that no gunshot victims were located on the scene, but two vehicles and an apartment building had been struck by gunfire, and multiple shell casings were found at the front of the complex.

While officers were on scene, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center reported that a 17-year-old male had arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

At this time, it is believed that the victim was involved in the shooting reported at the apartment complex, KPD said.