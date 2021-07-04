x
'Zip-tie-guy' and mom facing additional charges in U.S. Capitol riots

The two originally faced three charges related to the events at the U.S. Capitol. Now, they are facing a total of eight charges.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The man known as the 'Zip-tie-guy', as well as his mother, are facing more charges for their roles in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

Originally, Eric Munchel and his mother Lisa Eisenhart only faced three charges stemming from their actions on January 6. Now, they are facing more than double that number.

Now they each face eight charges, with three of the new charges relating to a new revelation that the pair carried a taser with them into the capitol building. 

A new charge for conspiracy has also been added. 

A grand jury indicted the pair on the new charges Wednesday. 

This story was originally reported by WSMV in Nashville.

