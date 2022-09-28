KPD: Man arrested after causing disturbance at Zoo Knoxville private event

Police said the man interrupted the closed event and was taken into custody after a "short struggle," saying he was likely under the influence of drugs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police arrested a man Tuesday night, saying he caused a disturbance during a closed patron party event at Zoo Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrived at the zoo around 8:30 p.m. to respond to the disturbance. Officers said the man, identified as 55-year-old Marcus Winston, had interrupted the event and was acting very erratically -- saying they believed he was under the influence of drugs.

Officers asked the man to leave, saying he refused. KPD said Winston was then arrested after a "short struggle."

KPD said officers found a bag near Winston that they believed to be crack cocaine.

Winston was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for evaluation and was released from the hospital after refusing medical attention, KPD said. Officers then took him to jail, saying he is being charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and drug possession.