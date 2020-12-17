All Blount County students can receive free breakfast and lunch through spring semester

Officials said that meals will be available to all enrolled Blount County Schools students at no charge between Jan. 5 - May 17.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Blount County will get free meals for the rest of the school year, according to officials with Blount County Schools.

They said that from Jan. 5 - May 17, all enrolled students will be able to get breakfast and lunch for free. Parents will not need to complete any additional paperwork for free meals. They do not need to file a free meal application for students to participate.

Meals could be given away for free due to new USDA programs meant to help students eat regularly despite staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a post on Blount County Schools Facebook page. Officials asked parents to encourage students to participate by eating meals from their school cafes.