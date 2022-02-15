Austin-East educator receives national recognition, $50,000 award

Melody Hawkins was named National University's Teacher of the Year on Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Austin-East High School educator Melody Hawkins has been named National University's Teacher of the Year.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning on the "Drew Barrymore Show", and National put out a news release congratulating Hawkins.

Formerly an eighth-grade science teacher at Vine Middle School, Hawkins is now an administrator at A-E. She was one of National's five finalists for the honor from across the United States.

Hawkins also will receive a complete scholarship to National's Sanford College of Education's doctoral program.

In a previous National interview while discussing being recognized as a finalist, Hawkins said she tries to ensure her students know she's there for them in whatever capacity they need.

"Every day I have been a science educator, but I have also doubled as a mother, as their aunt, as a big sister," she said.

She views her students as family, she said.

In a 2020 story by WBIR, Hawkins said she was inspired first by her mother, who also is an educator.

In announcing she was the national winner Tuesday, Dr. Michael R. Cunningham, chancellor of the San Diego-based National University System, said: “Melody Hawkins represents everything this award is about—honoring teachers who inspire others and have a profound influence in helping students grow socially and emotionally as well as academically."