x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Austin-East educator receives national recognition, $50,000 award

Melody Hawkins was named National University's Teacher of the Year on Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Austin-East High School educator Melody Hawkins has been named National University's Teacher of the Year.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning on the "Drew Barrymore Show", and National put out a news release congratulating Hawkins.

Formerly an eighth-grade science teacher at Vine Middle School, Hawkins is now an administrator at A-E. She was one of National's five finalists for the honor from across the United States.

Hawkins also will receive a complete scholarship to National's Sanford College of Education's doctoral program.

   

Related Articles

In a previous National interview while discussing being recognized as a finalist, Hawkins said she tries to ensure her students know she's there for them in whatever capacity they need.

Credit: National University
Melody Hawkins as a National University finalist for Teacher of the Year

"Every day I have been a science educator, but I have also doubled as a mother, as their aunt, as a big sister," she said.

She views her students as family, she said.

In a 2020 story by WBIR, Hawkins said she was inspired first by her mother, who also is an educator.

Credit: National University
Melody Hawkins

In announcing she was the national winner Tuesday, Dr. Michael R. Cunningham, chancellor of the San Diego-based National University System, said: “Melody Hawkins represents everything this award is about—honoring teachers who inspire others and have a profound influence in helping students grow socially and emotionally as well as academically."

National University System is a private, non-profit based in San Diego offering online and in-person instruction that often targets adult learners.

Credit: WBIR

In Other News

An introduced bill intends to help state school districts with staffing issues