Grainger County Schools, except Grainger High School, to move to virtual schedule starting Nov. 30

Students at Grainger High School taking end-of-course exams must take their tests in-person, officials said.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with Grainger County Schools said that they will move to a virtual schedule starting Nov. 30.

Students will continue learning from home until Dec. 4, officials said — except for students at Grainger High School taking end-of-course exams. Those students will need to go take their tests in-person, officials said.

A full schedule for testing dates is available below:

December 1 (Tuesday)- English I/English II Subpart 1

December 3 (Thursday)- English I/ English II Subpart 2

December 4 (Friday)- English I/English II Subpart 3

December 7 (Monday)- Algebra I/Algebra II/Geometry Subpart 1&2

December 8 (Tuesday)- Algebra I/Algebra II/Geometry Subpart 3

December 10 (Thursday)- US History Subpart 1 & 2

December 11 (Friday)- Biology

Make-up dates and times will be scheduled as they are needed, officials said. Students who are not enrolled in one of the classes taking tests will be fully virtual during the testing schedule, according to a release.