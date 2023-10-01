Morristown elementary school unveils new book vending machine

Fairview-Marguerite Elementary School said students will be rewarded with tokens to use for books out of the machine.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An elementary school in Morristown said students have a new way to grab their next favorite books — a vending machine.

Fairview-Marguerite Elementary School unveiled its new book vending machine on Monday. They said students can be rewarded for being amazing readers or student leaders with tokens. Those tokens can then be used to get books out of the vending machine.

One of the first books a student got out of the machine was a Goosebumps novel by R.L. Stine, according to images from the school. The school celebrated the new vending machine and the first book from it with confetti.

The machine is called "Inchy's Bookworm Vending Machine" and is made by Global vending Group. They said it can hold between 200 and 300 books, and there are slots for 20 different books at a time.