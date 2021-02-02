It's School Mania! | Mayor Glenn Jacobs attends third annual drive-thru back-to-school event

School Mania kicked off Friday in the parking lot of the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park, handing out school supplies in a drive-thru format.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteers from organizations across Knoxville partnered to make sure students in the area had the chance to grab some school supplies before heading back to class.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs attended the event. It was held in a drive-thru format, similar to the previous year's event. Mayor Jacobs said that the 2020 format worked so well, they decided to repeat it this year.

During the event, volunteers planned to hand out around 2,500 school supply bags. Items were given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Cars that wanted to pick up a backpack were told to enter Chilhowee Park from 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive and follow traffic to the exit on Magnolia Avenue.

Around 40 donors and financial sponsors helped support the event. The event lasts from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m.

"That's what makes Knox County and East Tennessee great, is the community steps up and they help," said Jacobs.