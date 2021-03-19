Kingston Elementary School cafeteria renamed after woman "who never let a child go hungry"

The cafeteria will now be named The Earline Pankey Cafeteria after her 50 years of service.

KINGSTON, Tenn. — A woman who never let a child go hungry at school is getting a cafeteria named after her, officials announced on Thursday.

At the March 2021 meeting of the Roane County School Board, educators voted to rename the Kingston Elementary School cafeteria to The Earline Pankey Cafeteria. Officials said that she worked for 50 years to feed children as they attended school.

"She was truly an amazing lady who never let a child go hungry, and is greatly missed," officials said in a post on Facebook.