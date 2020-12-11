Knox Co. Board of Education discusses student quarantines

Officials said that they heard from several parents who are concerned over students going home in "low risk" situations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education met on Wednesday and discussed concerns they've heard from parents about students being quarantined more than once.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, the director of the Knox County Department of Health, appeared and talked about data related to kids being quarantined. However, she said the department's data was mixed with their overall data on the spread of COVID-19.

She urged officials not to change their current policies and said that coronavirus cases are rising at a significant rate.

"At this time, I don't think it's time to make a change," she said during the meeting. "I don't believe there is evidence to."

Buchanan also said that cases are low in schools due to their quarantine policies. Sending student home after possible exposures to COVID-19 is meant to protect healthy people, she said, and that the current policies were helping.

Patti Bounds, who represents the 7th district, said that she doesn't believe kids are getting the education they need with the current policies.

Jennifer Owen from the 2nd district said that the board couldn't conclude that a small number of quarantines were positive unless everyone was tested. She said it would be irresponsible to take the numbers out of context when discussing quarantine policies.

"We're looking for anecdotal evidence and are trying to make broad, scientific decisions," she said.

Buchanan also said that there is no evidence to support shortening the 14-day quarantine period. She also said students that are sent to quarantine are contacted every other day.