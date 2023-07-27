Homelessness among Memphis-area students more than doubled in a single school year

Officials said there were 2,986 students in the district facing homelessness.

MEMPHIS, Texas — Memphis-Shelby County Schools told the Shelby County Commission Wednesday morning that there were 2,986 students in the district facing homelessness. That staggering number is nearly double what it was the previous school year, which was 1,264 students.

According to Dr. Angela Hargrave, executive director of equity, enrollment and discipline for MSCS — this is the highest number of students experiencing homelessness the district has ever had.

“How in the world can you do well in school when you’re worried about going hungry or going to sleep?” said Commissioner Erika Sugarmon.

District officials said students aren't able to focus in that situation, and they are doing everything in their power to change that.

“Supporting families supports students,” Hargrave said. “If we want students in school to learn we need to make sure their families have the right support.”

Last year, MSCS offered assistance to over 900 families of students experiencing homelessness. This assistance included things like housing assistance, which Hargraves said is the main issue that needs to be addressed.

“We have an affordable housing crisis in Shelby County,” Hargraves told Action News 5, a sister station with WBIR in Memphis.

She’s calling on commissioners, as well as state leaders to address that.