More than 9,000 people signed up to mentor Tennessee high school students in 2020.

tnAchieves said Monday that 9,857 volunteers had signed up to serve as mentors for TN Promise applicants. The goal of those mentors is to help individual students in 90 counties as they prepare for college.

"This is a testament to countless local advocates across Tennessee that understand that sometimes all students need to be successful are encouraging words and additional support as they navigate the college going process," according to the release.

More than 63,000 students applied for TN Promise from the Class of 2020.

The organization exceeded its goal of 9,000 mentors and its the most mentors recruited for any single class in the six-year history of TN Promise.

“On behalf of the tnAchieves board of directors and team, we want to share our sincere gratitude with our many partners across the state,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “Thank you to our business and industry partners that shared this message with their employees, to the civic clubs that hosted our staff, to the colleges that recruited staff and faculty, to our K-12 partners that sent a call across their districts and to the individuals that believe the power of personal relationships can be a difference-maker for students.”

TN Promise exists to provide post-secondary opportunities for students in the state’s efforts to reach 55 percent degree attainment by 2025.

“Mentors are the heart and soul of the TN Promise program,” said tnAchieves Deputy Director of Partnerships and Outreach Graham Thomas. “We know the financial component of the program is important, but we also know the encouragement and reminders can be the real difference makers for students. Mentors are what sets TN Promise apart from so many other financial aid programs and are the reason TN Promise is so successful.”

If you'd like more information on TN Promise or how to be a mentor, click here.

Launched in 2008, tnAchieves is a privately-funded scholarship and mentoring program that seeks to provide an opportunity for every Tennessee student to earn a post-secondary degree.