NAACP hosts back-to-school event in Oak Ridge with movie, food and school resources

The NAACP hosted a back-to-school event on Saturday where families could find resources about tutoring and the new school year block program.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Families gathered at the Scarboro Community Center Gymnasium on Saturday for a unique event meant to help families prepare for the school year.

The NAACP hosted the event and helped staff booths that provided family resources, resources for tutoring and information about the new school year block scheduling policy. The new policy changes how students' schedules are organized and how long classes last.

Families also had the chance to enjoy a free meal and were encouraged to bring lawn chairs for a showing at Hidden Figures, a 2016 movie about Black women's work on the U.S. space program.

The city's parks and recreation department and Oak Ridge Schools also attended the event, giving families a chance to connect with education leaders in their community.