Oak Ridge City Schools to receive $1.2 million grant to help students solve real-world problems

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — State Representative John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) announced on Wednesday that Oak Ridge City Schools was selected to receive a $1.2 million grant as a part of a statewide Innovative High School Models program.

"Just as no two students are the same, not all students have the same goals or plans for life after high school," said Ragan. "This grant will go a long way in ensuring our students are fully equipped with the tools they need to best help them succeed following postsecondary education."

He also said he applauded the school system for addressing a need for more nontraditional education opportunities.

"It’s the culmination of years of dreaming and a vision for creating and empowering innovators and lifelong learners," said Dr. Mark Buckner, a research scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and mentor at Oak Ridge High School.

Oak Ridge City Schools will put the funds towards creating and implementing "i-School," a new learning model. It will give students a chance to solve real-world problems and design solutions while still in school.

Educators will collaborate with Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and Oak Ridge National Laboratories Manufacturing Demonstration Facility to implement the program

The statewide grant program is meant to create partnerships between schools and their communities that boost student readiness and prepare high schoolers for jobs and careers in their local areas.

They are also one of 21 school districts across the state to get grants from the Innovative High School Models program. The Tenessee Department of Education invested a total of $30 million to assist students in their careers after high school.