KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Graduation ceremonies have been canceled across the U.S. as schools and universities work to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It can be disappointing, and students are finding new ways to recognize all the work they've put into their studies.

However, Steve Hamer deserves special recognition for his work. He played basketball for the Vols from 1992 to 1996 before being drafted into the NBA. He had to put his degree on hold while he played professionally.

After a few decades spent playing in the NBA, he re-enrolled in UT's Renewing Academic Commitment program.

Now, he's officially a college graduate. A few days ago, he officially earned a degree in journalism and electronic media.

Some students spend more than four years working towards a degree, but Hamer spent more than a decade. He still got it in the end, and for that, he deserves a Perfect 10!

