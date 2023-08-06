How to save money when buying clothes for new school year

Two districts go back to school this week and some parents are spending a lot of money on school supplies. For families in need, there is some help.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jefferson County schools will kick-start the year on Monday, Knox County schools are starting on Tuesday and Sevier County schools will follow on Wednesday.

According to the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, almost 13% of children in Knox County live in poverty and Sevier County is almost 20%.

A new school year for children can be hard for some parents. The older the child gets, the bigger the expenses. Mike Rhea from Sevier County has a daughter in eighth grade and says this year will cost him around $1,000.

"[I'm] working a lot more... just doing everything I can to pay for everything," he said.

Some popular items on school lists are pens, notebooks, and lunch boxes, but clothes are also necessary.

Ariel Braddam, a parent from Ten Mile, has a daughter who is about to start school. They started looking for jeans and preparing for the new school year.

"We've been getting a lot of school supplies, school clothes. She's actually wanting to go get her hair done and her nails done to get ready for middle school seventh grade this year," Braddam said. "You're looking at probably $100 for hair... so far, we've spent already today $150."

Kylie Braddam, Ariel's daughter, often likes to wear blue skinny jeans with flats or sandals. The biggest challenge for the family is finding new things.

Kylie's first full day of school is Monday and she said she's looking forward to her new beginning.

"[I hope for] really good grades and to do better on the basketball team because everyone can always improve and just to get a lot of friends," she said.

As for low-income families, the Knox County schools district has a place where children in need can get clothes for free. USDA says a low-income family will spend almost $800 per child each year on clothing.

One of the ways to help is to donate any unused clothes sitting in storage. Another way you can save some money on clothes include thrift stores or comparing prices online.