Strong storms are possible in the region Friday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts in East Tennessee are closing because of the threat of inclement weather Friday afternoon.

Knox County Schools will be closed on Friday, March 3, according to a tweet from the school.

Jefferson County Schools will close as well. Jefferson County Schools said it is also closing because of high rates of illness at two schools.

Cocke County Schools said it will be closed.