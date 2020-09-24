"Staying Strong Together" | Knox County Schools kicks off coupon book fundraiser

The Knox County Schools Coupon Book Program started on Wednesday. Each coupon books costs $10.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Despite all the challenges Knox County Schools faced in 2020, officials won't let one tradition stop — the Knox County Schools Coupon Book Program.

The program started again on Wednesday, giving people the chance to buy coupons for a variety of businesses across East Tennessee. Coupon books cost $10, and officials said that $8 from each sale will go to the school of the students who sell it.

Officials said people will have the opportunity to buy coupon books online, instead of in-person. The change is meant to help keep students and families safe as they raise money through the program.

The money raised during the fundraiser will be used for discretionary funds schools can use to meet needs identified by parents and teachers. Ace Electric, Calhoun's Restaurants, Cinnaholic Bakery, Pilot, Tandur Indian Restaurant, Union Avenue Books, Zoo Knoxville and many others are all participating in the program.

"Even during a pandemic, the KCS community is staying strong together," Superintendant Bob Thomas said in a video about the program.