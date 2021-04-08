Students return to University of Tennessee campus for first day of fall semester

Last year, many classes were held online as the university tried to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Knoxville community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a year of online classes and COVID-19 contact tracing, students are returning to campus at the University of Tennessee. For many, it was the first time they returned to UT in person.

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees decided not to mandate COVID-19 vaccines in April before cases started rising across East Tennessee. Shots for MMR, chickenpox, hepatitis B, meningococcal disease were still required as well as other vaccines specifically for students in health science fields.

Board Chair John Compton said the decision was made with regards to "personal freedom," but strongly encouraged students to consider getting a vaccine.

"Our No. 1 job is campus safety, and vaccines seem to be our best defense against COVID-19,” he said.

According to university officials, the student population was divided over the decision not to require vaccines. They said some were disappointed in the decision, while others were excited to return to campus.

University officials are also requiring students and staff to wear masks in some indoor spaces. They are required in classrooms, laboratories and for indoor academic events like orientation.

A vaccination event was organized at Neyland Stadium for anyone who wanted to get the vaccine. It was scheduled for 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday. They offered the Moderna vaccine for anyone 18 years old or older.