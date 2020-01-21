KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students at Tate's Middle School were tired of waiting for snow this winter, so they decided to make their own.

They built snow machines out of supplies they found at home improvement stores and in the school including air compressors, pressure washers, camps, metal poles as well as various other items.

The machines should blow snow up to 20 feet. Students will test their machines tonight, when the temperature drops below freezing.

They plan to cover a 200-foot hillside slide in snow once their snow machines start working so that they can slide down it, having built their own winter wonderland.