UT Promise scholarship income level expanded to families making less than $60,000 per year

The scholarship was previously available for families making less than $50,000 per year. Now, more students may benefit from it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At the University of Tennessee, the UT Promise scholarship has helped more than 1,800 students enroll tuition-free since March 2019.

Soon, more students may be eligible for financial aid through the program. Officials announced that they would expand the income level to families with a household income of $60,000 or less per year.

Previously, the scholarship was only available to families who made less than $50,000 per year. The scholarship is designed to cover the costs of going to college after UT receives any other financial aid, such as Pell Grants or the HOPE Scholarship.

It also pairs students with a volunteer mentor to help them navigate college life. Students are eligible for the scholarship program regardless of the campus they plan to attend. They can attend at colleges in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis or Pulaski.