UT sees record number of students begin the fall semester

Over 31,000 students, both newcomers and returning students, started their fall semester.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to the University of Tennessee, the Knoxville campus's total enrollment is on track to be the largest on record, topping 31,000 students with both new and returning students for the fall semester.

UT said it saw a record-breaking undergraduate enrollment of approximately 25,000 students.

“The fall semester always brings with it a certain kind of energy, and this year is extra special as our continuing students return to Rocky Top and we welcome the largest new incoming class in the university’s 227-year history,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman.

Although enrollment numbers aren’t final until the 14th day of the fall semester, more than 5,900 new first-year students are starting their fall semester at UT.

This makes it the largest first-year cohort on record and marking a 23% increase in new first-year enrollment that UT has seen over the past five years.