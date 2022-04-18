Webb School dedicates new innovation center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Webb School of Knoxville on Monday dedicated a new facility in honor of former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam.
The 4,500-square-foot Governor's Center for Innovation will serve students of the school in grades 6-12 as well as other community schools and student organizations. The renovated building will hold entrepreneurship classes, maker spaces, STEM programs and more.
Bill Haslam is an alumnus of the private K-12 school.
“I’m humbled by this dedication and remain grateful for the head start that I received from valued teachers and mentors during my days at Webb School of Knoxville,” said Haslam, a graduate of the Class of 1976. “The best policies are created when open-minded people collaborate on practical solutions, and I applaud the work being done now to foster those patterns early in future leaders.”