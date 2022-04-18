Webb School dedicates new innovation center

The 4,500-square-foot Governor's Center for Innovation will serve students of the school in grades 6-12 as well as other community schools and student organizations. The renovated building will hold entrepreneurship classes, maker spaces, STEM programs and more.

“I’m humbled by this dedication and remain grateful for the head start that I received from valued teachers and mentors during my days at Webb School of Knoxville,” said Haslam, a graduate of the Class of 1976. “The best policies are created when open-minded people collaborate on practical solutions, and I applaud the work being done now to foster those patterns early in future leaders.”