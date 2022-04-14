10 elementary school kids affected after pepper spray accidentally discharges on Knox Co. school bus

The school bus had around 35 students on it, and none were taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — At around 3 p.m. crews with Rural Metro Fire and AMR responded to reports that pepper spray had been accidentally discharged inside of a Knox County school bus.

Around 10 students were affected of around 35 students on board. Authorities said the students were around elementary school age. None were taken to the hospital, according to a spokesperson with Rural Metro Fire.

They said a child had the pepper spray and was showing it to other students when it accidentally went off.

The students were waiting for their parents to arrive and pick them up around 4:30 p.m. according to a release from officials. The Knox County Sheriff's Office is also handling notifications about the incident.