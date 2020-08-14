With masks and dining hall reservations, student life looks different on Rocky Top

As of Friday, more than 4,000 students moved into on-campus housing at the University of Tennessee. Classes start Wednesday.

The side of The Rock at the University of Tennessee hosted a painted message demanding one-person-per-room housing Friday, as doctors tracked 20 active COVID-19 cases among students.

But University administrators said they've made significant changes to student life on Rocky Top to protect from the virus.

In dorms, masks are mandatory. Violators could face disciplinary action for code of conduct violations.

"This will be a significant change so we know without a shadow of a doubt that there will be need to remind people to wear face coverings," Director of University Housing Chanda Myrick said.

So far, housing administrators say more than 4,500 students have moved into on campus housing. Around 6,500 in total are expected before classes begin Wednesday.

Inside the dorms, Plexiglas shields protect student workers at check-in desks and signs throughout common areas encourage social distancing.

"This process, just like the country, is only going to work by people doing what they need to do," Myrick said.

To get a bite to eat, students must make reservations for a time slot to enter one of three on-campus dining halls. Time slots open for reservations a week ahead of time. The director of the program said it is designed to reduce crowding, and that 19 retail food locations will be available.

"It's a little bit more cumbersome than it was before COVID-19, but we’re definitely going to fine tune the process as we go through the semester," University Director of Auxiliary and Support Services Brian Browning said.

Buffet-style serving has been banned and to-go containers are available for students who want to socially distance more or eat outside.