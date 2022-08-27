Sunset on Central music festival to return for first time since 2019

The festival features bands from Knoxville and around the southeast. This year, they plan to add a fifth stage and host more than 30 artists.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For several years, fans of local music in Knoxville have had to go without one of their favorite festivals. Officials announced Tuesday that Sunset on Central is expected to return on August 27, 2022.

It will be the fifth time the free festival will be held in the city. It hosts artists from Knoxville and across the southeast to play music ranging from several genres. This year, organizers also said they were planning on adding a fifth stage to help accommodate the more-than 30 artists expected to perform.

The stages will be located at Central Filling Station, Schulz Bräu Brewing Company, Hops & Hollers, Corner Lounge and a new Yee Haw Brewing location.

Fans usually flock to the stages to discover new musicians working to build an audience. They also stop by to enjoy local food trucks, sip local drinks, and dance at an afterparty.

This year's festival will feature a hip-hop afterparty at Corner Lounge, curated by Rooftop Collective — a Knoxville-based platform that routinely features new artists.

There will also be a pre-festival party on Aug. 26 at Yee Haw Brewing featuring a Drum Jockey show by DK The Drummer. Tickets for that event will be $10.

While the festival is free, it also acts as a fundraiser for the Knoxville community. Organizers created a donation competition between stage sponsors that correspond with local charities. Anyone who wants to donate can do so online.

Pets will be welcome at the event but must be leashed at all times, and the event is expected to take place in rain or shine, except for severe weather.

Artists include Elijah Cruise, a Knoxville native who became a Nashville-based producer who focuses on dark, electronic tones. Drew Jones, a Knoxville native guitarist who plays blues and rock will also perform.