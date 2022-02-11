Downed power line ignites small fire along Foothills Parkway, fire is fully contained and road closed

Firefighters with the Great Smoky National Park responded to the fire at 4:19 p.m. Friday and fully contained it later that night.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said a small fire sparked by a downed power line was fully contained Friday night along Foothills Parkway.

They said crews responded to the fire around 4:19 p.m. Friday. Several agencies responded to it including the Pigeon Forge Police Department, the Sevier County Emergency Service, the Tennessee Division of Forestry and some volunteer firefighters from Wears Valley, Walland and Seymour Fire Departments.

It was around 1.7 acres large and fully contained by 9:20 p.m. However, Foothills Parkway was closed between Wears Valley and Walland as a park engine crew continued to monitor the site.