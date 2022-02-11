Evacuations underway after large brush fire in Hawkins County, emergency shelter set up

According to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, an emergency shelter has been set up at 955 East McKinney Avenue.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — People are being evacuated in Hawkins County Friday as a large brush fire burns in the Austin Mill and Guntown areas.

People who live in the Nenard Road, Tuggle Hill, Pole Cat Know, Guntown Road or Austin Mill areas of Rogersville are being told to evacuate and head to a safe area as crews respond to the fire.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry reported the fire is centered at 204 Henard Road in Rogersville.

According to Hawkins County E-911, about 200 people received a reverse 911 call warning them of the fire.

Dispatchers said gusty winds are changing direction "constantly," spreading the fire.

Every fire department in Hawkins County is responding to the fire. The Division of Forestry, EMA, and other county law enforcement are also assisting.

The county is asking for people in the area to be alert and to evacuate the area if they see smoke getting heavier.

The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a Red Flag warning for the entirety of East Tennessee until 6 p.m. Friday.

The NWS said the fire danger is high in the area due to the combination of dry conditions, warmer temperatures and strong winds that will last through the evening, saying any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.