GSMNP: 85-year-old dead after trike motorcycle crash in the Smokies

Lyle Tidwell lost control of his trike motorcycle near the roadway loop between Chimney Tops Trailhead and Alum Cave Trailhead, according to GSMNP.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — An 85-year-old Texas man died Friday after a crash in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, rangers said.

On Friday around 11:04 a.m., rangers responded to a trike motorcycle crash on Newfound Gap Road, according to the park.

Approximately 9 miles south of Sugartlands Visitor Center, Lyle Tidwell, 85, lost control of his trike motorcycle near the roadway loop between Chimney Tops Trailhead and Alum Cave Trailhead.

Tidwell veered across the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle, said GSMNP. He died as a result of his injuries and was transported from the site by Sevier County Medical Examiner's office.

His passenger, Bonnie Tidwell was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by UT Lifestar. People in the other vehicle were not injured, the park said.