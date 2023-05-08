GSMNP: Rich Mountain Road in Cades Cove area to be closed due to bear activity

The park made the decision to close the road after a visitor encountered a bear that became "accustomed to humans and vehicles."

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Officials with the Great Smoky Mountain National Park announced that Rich Mountain Road in the Cades Cove area will be closed until further notice.

The park made the decision to close the road after a visitor encountered a bear that became "accustomed to humans and vehicles." That person experienced minor scratches and did not contribute to the bear’s habituation, according to the park.

The road will be closed to give bears in the area the opportunity to eat and forage undisturbed, the park said.

“By closing Rich Mountain Road, we are protecting people and bears,” Superintendent Cassius Cash said. “When people intentionally attract bears with human food or pet food it can lead to a dangerous situation for visitors, local communities, and the bears.”

According to GSMNP, August is a critical time of year for bears when berries, acorns and other primary food sources are not in season. Bears will often approach vehicles in search of food.

Over time, food-conditioned bears may become bold and aggressive in their attempts to obtain human food and may approach vehicles and people, GSMNP said.

People can ensure their safety and the future of black bears by taking responsible steps, which include:

Never intentionally approach, feed, or leave food or trash out for a bear

Do not stop along roadways in the vicinity of bears

Always remain 50 yards (150 feet) or more from bears

Photographers should use telephoto lenses

For more tips and information on how you can live responsibly in bear habitat, you can visit bearwise.org.