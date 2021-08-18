Greeneville church is a "total loss" after lightning strike leads to 4-hour fire

A church in Greenville is rebuilding after TBI officials said a nearby lightning strike led to a fire that engulfed the church for more than 4 hours.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Riverview Community Seventh-Day Adventist church in Greenville burned to the ground after a lightning strike hit near the building on Tuesday. The next day, church leaders say they will rebuild.

"This was the sanctuary with the pews and the baptistery," said Head Elder Lyndon Gallimore as he looked at the remaining parts of the church which he called home.

Many others called it home, a place where they could gather for service. But now, it sits in ash and rubble — a sight that is hard to stomach for those who filled the seats.

"It's upsetting, it's uncomfortable, but we believe that everything is in God's hands," said Gallimore.

Church leaders call the devastation immeasurable. Officials said that a power line went down and landed on the church's roof, sparking the fire. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told church leaders that their investigation points to a lightning strike that caused a ripple effect.

Though the building is a total loss, their faith is unwavering similar to the cross that remains in place on the backside of the church, unscathed after the fire burned for almost 4 hours.

"The faith of the church is strong. We believe God is powerful, more powerful than the destruction of our church," said Gallimore. "We will rebuild, and we will continue to be faithful."

Together the church's members are linking arms, doing their best to get through a difficult time as they lean on one another.

"There's just a sweet spirit of unity, and to see all that God is doing here — we don't believe it's all for naught," said Gallimore. "We have great confidence that he will see us through the future and he has good things planned in spite of this setback."

There were no injuries or deaths, and community leaders said they are standing ready to pick up the pieces and move forward.