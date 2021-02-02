Air quality alert issued for Saturday in Knoxville, Tri-Cities and Great Smoky Mountains

Officials said that people with a respiratory disease should avoid staying outside for too long on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville, the Tri-Cities and the area around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park should try not to stay outside for too long on Saturday after officials issued a "code orange" air quality alert.

The National Weather Service said that smoke is expected to gather around East Tennessee, with the highest concentration across the northern half of the Tennessee Valley.

They urged people to also minimize the amount they use gas-powered equipment and to try not to drive too much. They also said people should not burn debris, to avoid sending harmful emissions into the air.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs near 92 degrees on Saturday, with lows dropping to the lower 70s Saturday night. An isolated thundershower is also possible Saturday.