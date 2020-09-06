Construction has begun on Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital

The hospital will specialize in helping patients recover from strokes, brain and spinal cord injuries, amputations, and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Construction has begun on the new Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital in West Knoxville.

Tennova Healthcare and The University of Tennessee Medical Center have partnered with Kindred Healthcare for the 57-bed facility which will help patients recover from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and other complex conditions.

A formal groundbreaking ceremony set for March was canceled because of COVID-19, but work began to clear the property in the Tennova Health Park, which is located near the corner of Middlebrook Pike and Old Weisgarber Road in Knoxville.

“Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital will provide intensive, individualized treatment to those in our community who have experienced a loss of function due to an injury or illness, so they can get back to their lives,” said Tony Benton, chief executive officer of Tennova Healthcare – East Tennessee Market. “It will serve those in need of comprehensive rehabilitation by giving them access to expert care as well as the latest technology and treatment options to advance the recovery process.”

The hospital expects to serve 1,200 patients a year. The average stay will likely be about two weeks.

“The University of Tennessee Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare, and Kindred Healthcare are demonstrating that health systems and providers can come together as one to meet the critical needs of patients in our community,” said Joe Landsman, president and chief executive officer of The University of Tennessee Medical Center. “Together, we will ensure that patients requiring rehabilitation for successful recovery after their hospital stay for trauma, stroke, brain injury, and numerous other conditions and illnesses will receive exceptional care and treatment at Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital.”

The rehab hospital will have a dedicated traumatic brain injury unit complete with monitored rooms, specialized beds and patient lifting equipment, and separate therapy and dining spaces.

There will also be a unit exclusively for stroke patients with private, family-friendly rooms with sleeper chairs. Patients will be in an apartment setting where they can practice daily living tasks before they return home.

The 68,000-square-foot, two-story rehabilitation facility will also have therapy gymnasiums outfitted with the latest technology like augmented reality balance training, therapy bionics, and a full-body exoskeleton. Patients will also have access to a therapeutic courtyard with exterior amenities, such as a golf chipping range, pickleball and cornhole.