Blount Co. Health Department moves COVID-19 vaccinations to Foothills Mall

The change will help increase throughput as more vaccine becomes available.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — For Barbara and Randy Gulick of Lenoir City, the first shot Tuesday marked their first step toward returning to normal.

For the Blount County Health Department, it was one of the first COVID-19 vaccines at a new administration location: the old JC Penny's parking lot at the Foothills Mall.

"The amount of space and the ability to stage cars and actually monitor them, we’re hoping to be able to increase volume," said Robert Schmidt, the Blount County Health Director.

He said he expects the new drive-through location will allow the health department to administer more vaccines than it could at its headquarters.

"We’re still kind of learning our way. As we get a feel of the facility and a feel for the process we’ll continue to grow it," he said.

He said the supply chain was stabilizing and more vaccines were on the way— meaning more people like the Gulicks will soon be able to get their shots.

"It’s been a long time and we’d like to get back to a little bit of normalcy," Barbara Gulick said about her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. "And being able to hug family members, that's a big one."

"Just to know in the back of your mind that you’ve got an added bit of protection will be a little bit of a relief," husband Randy added. "A bit of a relief. We’ll still, I’m sure, wear the masks and be careful."