COVID-19 spreads evenly in 'hot spot' Hamblen County

The coronavirus is spreading proportionately and evenly across demographic ages, ethnicities, and neighborhoods in Hamblen County.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health considers Sevier and Hamblen counties among the current "hot spots" for COVID-19.

Wednesday the state reported 22 new cases in Hamblen County. There are now 69 active cases with four people hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, Hamblen County has tallied 156 total cases of COVID-19 and four deaths blamed on the virus.

Hamblen County leaders said the virus is an equal-opportunity infector that is spreading evenly across all demographics.

"The term being used is that it's 'community spread.' It is spreading across the board with different age groups, ethnicity groups, and areas in the county. There is not one group or neighborhood hit harder than another," said Bill Brittain, Hamblen County Mayor.

Along with the nearly 65,000 people who live in Hamblen County, tens of thousands more travel here daily from the surrounding eight counties for jobs.

"We're seeing a surge [in COVID-19] because we have a lot of people here. We're a hub and there are a lot of people who come in here every day," said Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney. "Our population swells by about 20,000 people every day when people are coming here to work, to shop, go to the doctor, and all those things."

The only county with a greater population density than Hamblen County in our area of East Tennessee is Knox County. It has the eighth-highest population density of all counties in the state.

"I think as we reopen, folks have to come to the realization we're not back to pre-pandemic normal," said Chesney. "We're not panicking, but we're paying attention. The distancing and the masking and washing of hands, that works. It doesn't eliminate the virus, but it does flatten the curve. We can do it."

Britain said the health department is testing more than 100 people daily in Hamblen County.