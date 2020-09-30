Hamblen County Mayor signs Executive Order 3 Tuesday, extending mask mandate until Oct. 30

Bill Brittain, Mayor of Hamblen County, extended the county's mask mandate until Oct. 30 after Governor Bill Lee extended State of Emergency guidelines.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamblen County leaders announced Tuesday that the requirements for people to wear masks inside of public areas would be extended until Oct. 30.

Mayor Bill Brittain signed Executive Order 3 on Tuesday, after Governor Bill Lee extended State of Emergency guidelines and continued allowing county leaders to pass mask mandates. The mask mandate is now set to expire on Oct. 30.

People will not need to wear masks when driving a car or at home, and children under 12 years old also will not need to wear masks. Anyone with an underlying health condition is also exempt from the order, according to officials.

People will also not be required to wear masks while in a voting site to vote or administer an election. However, officials also said they encouraged wearing masks while voting, even if they're not required. They also encouraged wearing masks in places of worship, although they're not required.

Officials also said people will not need to wear masks while outdoors unless they cannot maintain appropriate social distancing.