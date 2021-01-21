Knox Co. Health Dept. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, appointments will open Friday morning

KCHD said it has 975 vaccines on hand to administer. The appointment-only clinic will be held on Saturday, January 23 at 11 a.m.

The Knox County Health Department announced Thursday it will be holding another COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 75 and older, as well as first responders, healthcare workers and others who qualify in Tennessee's Phase 1a1/1a2.

KCHD said it has 975 vaccines available to administer Saturday. The appointment-only clinic will be held on Saturday, January 23 at 11 a.m.

People who qualify for the vaccine can schedule an appointment for the clinic starting Friday at 11 a.m. KCHD will not be taking any appointments beforehand.

Appointments can be scheduled online at KCHD's vaccine portal at this link, or by calling 865-215-5555. People should anticipate these appointments to fill up almost immediately, as demand for the vaccine continues to far exceed the current supply.