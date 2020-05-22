More details expected today about phase 2 of Knox County's reopening plan

Health data and feedback from businesses and residents helped leaders determine the county was ready to ease restrictions three days ahead of schedules.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — More business and community restrictions in Knox County will be lifted, starting on Tuesday, May 26. We are expecting to learn more details about the plan in the Knox County Health Department's daily press conference at 12:30.

Health data and feedback from businesses and residents helped leaders determine the county was ready to ease restrictions three days ahead of schedules.

In phase two, it will remain critical that the public continue to practice safe social distancing, wear a facemask, frequently wash their hands, clean and disinfect often, and stay home if you are sick.

Social settings should be limited to 50 people or less during phase two.

Also in phase two, high-risk people will still be advised to stay at home to reduce their risk of infection.

Earlier this week, Dr. Martha Buchanan, Director of the Knox Co. Health Dept., said the following will be able to open on May 26, under certain guidelines for public safety.

Most industries

Foodservice expands to include bars and food truck parks

Pools and splash pads

Indoor leisure activities

Summer camps

Community centers and libraries

Outdoor event venues with 50-person limit

Playgrounds and senior centers will remain closed during phase two.