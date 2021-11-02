Covenant Health now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 70 and older

Officials said people must schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine, which is given in two doses, 19-23 days apart.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Covenant Health announced it is currently scheduling vaccine appointments for community members 70 years of age and older.

Officials said people must schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine, which is given in two doses, 19-23 days apart. You can schedule your second appointment after receiving your first dose.

Covenant Health said there are a few ways to schedule an appointment

Call the Covenant Health Call Center at (865) 374-6159 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday to schedule your first dose.

Book it through a digital assistant on their website.

Book it using Covenant's COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduler.

If you provided Covenant your mobile number and/or email address when scheduling your appointment, you will receive a text/email reminder to schedule your second dose. If you did not provide your mobile number and/or email address, you can call (865) 374-6159 after receiving your first vaccine to schedule your second dose.