How a 'fake commute' can improve your work from home schedule

Mental Health experts encourage taking time out of your day working from home to simulate the "me time" you would usually get during a commute.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During a time when so many are working from home, mental health experts are encouraging people to create a "fake commute."

Before the pandemic, waking up, getting ready, commuting to and from work was normal. But, when working from home started, many were robbed of their alone time before cracking open the computer.

"The issue really is when we're working from home, we immediately step into work," Ben Harrington, the CEO of the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee said.

The line between home and work life is blurred. That's why mental health experts are encouraging people to create a "fake commute" before clocking in and after you're done for the day.

"Don't change your routine," Harrington urged. "That's critical you time and you've got to take care of yourself first, because you can't help anyone else until you've really learned how to take care of yourself first."

Harrington explained a "fake commute" can look different for everyone.

Take the time to actually get ready, make a cup of coffee, go for a walk, drove somewhere, all before your shift actually starts at home.

"The thing is it's very important to establish real routines, and so what that means is don't give in to 'hey could just shuffle down the hallway, you know in my pajamas and nasty old t shirt and stuff like that and sit down and start to work.' No," Harrington explained.

Creating a commuting routine divides your day into segments and allows you to regain your alone time, to listen to podcasts, create mental lists and gather your thoughts before and after the work day.

"Take it back and figure out how to do something for you," Harrington said.

Another good tip is to shut down your computer when you're not working. Walk away and don't look at your email while you are off the clock.