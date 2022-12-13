KCHD to hold community vaccine clinics

The primary COVID-19 vaccine series, updated COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines will be available at all locations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department has partnered with the City of Knoxville to offer three community vaccination clinics in December.

The clinics will take place:

Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the City-County Building (400 Main Street)

Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Public Works Building (3131 Morris Avenue)

Thursday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Civic Auditorium and Coliseum (500 Howard Baker Avenue)

Knox County has seen a rise in flu cases earlier than usual this year, according to KCHD.