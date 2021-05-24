Mental Health Monday: Suicides are up in Knox County, but there is help

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center reported 94 suicides in 2020, up from 83 in 2019.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic sparked feelings of anxiety, depression, loneliness and loss. Experts said that contributed to the number of people facing mental health issues.

"Mental health issues, before the pandemic, affected about one in five people," Mental Health Association of East Tennessee CEO Ben Harrington said. "During the pandemic, that prevalence rate actually doubled."

New data from the Knox County Regional Forensic Center showed there was a 13 percent increase last year.

There were 94 suicides in 2020, up from 83 in 2019. However, that is consistent with data from previous years.

"Mental health issues are real, and they're diagnosable and treatable," Harrington said. "A lot of people are very scared to reach out to get help and they're afraid of what they might be getting into."

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said that's where everyone can help out.

"Suicide is one of the things that we don't like to talk about, obviously, but it's something that we need to talk about," Mayor Jacobs said. "Just because you can't see a problem like we can if we have a physical ailment, doesn't mean that it's not there and it's not real."

Jacobs said no matter what happens, it's important to remember that there is always hope.

"If you don't go on, you're never going to know what tomorrow might hold," he said. "There's a lot of people out there that really do care, that really do love you and want to help and want to love on you."

HOTLINES

If you have an immediate emergency, dial 911.

Emotional Support Line: 888-642-7886, available from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. every day

State crisis line: 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text "TN" to 741-741

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Peer Recovery Call Center: 1-865-584-9125 between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Lifeline Crisis Chat: Chat online with a specialist who can provide emotional support, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention services www.crisischat.org/