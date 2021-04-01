Remote Area Medical planning free clinic in Knoxville in February

The three-day RAM clinic is scheduled for February 5-7 in the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Remote Area Medical (RAM) will provide a free health clinic in Knoxville in February.

The three-day RAM clinic is scheduled for February 5-7 in the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided.

Volunteer providers will begin seeing patients at 6 a.m. each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Medical services are provided to everyone, but due to time constraints, patients are asked to choose between dental and vision procedures.

Patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.