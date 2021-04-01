Remote Area Medical planning free clinic in Knoxville in February

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Remote Area Medical (RAM) will provide a free health clinic in Knoxville in February.
The three-day RAM clinic is scheduled for February 5-7 in the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided.
Volunteer providers will begin seeing patients at 6 a.m. each day on a first-come, first-served basis. Medical services are provided to everyone, but due to time constraints, patients are asked to choose between dental and vision procedures.
Patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.
In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.
RAM is always looking for healthcare providers to volunteer at the clinics. If you are interested, please click here or contact the Volunteer Coordinator Team at 865-579-1530 or volunteers@ramusa.org.