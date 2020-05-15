KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During this pandemic, many of us are getting outside a little more than usual for exercise or just to get some fresh air, and May is National Skin Cancer Awareness Month. While spending all that extra time outside, it's important to remember to protect your skin.

The risk is great. Experts with the Skin Cancer Foundation predict one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. Plus, the risk of skin cancer doubles if you've had more than five sunburns.

Board-certified dermatologist Matthew Doppelt said it’s important to check your skin for any changes.

“You want to look for lesions that are changing in size shape or color, or if see a lesion that doesn't heal within a certain amount of time,” he said.

Here are the top three things you can do to protect your skin:

1. Wear sunscreen every day, even if it's cloudy.

Use a brand with an SPF of at least 30. Apply it at least 15 minutes before you go outside and reapply it every couple of hours.

“I tell my patients it's really strange, but I don't really like putting on sunscreen, so I wear photoprotective clothing as much as I can to help,” said Doppelt. “That actually limits the amount of sunscreen that I have to apply in other areas."

2. Look for shade

Using a hat to cover your face or a tree to shade your body can help protect people from direct sunlight. The less direct sunlight that hits your skin, the less chance you have to develop a serious skin condition.

3. Avoid the mid-day sun

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. is when the sun’s rays are most intense. By staying inside or in the shade during that time, people are less likely to develop skin cancer or any similar skin condition.