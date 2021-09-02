UT, KCHD to host public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible recipients

The clinic will be held Thursday, February 11, and Friday, February 12, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Pilot Company Ballroom

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The University of Tennessee will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible recipients this week.

The event will be hosted February 11-12, and is in partnership with the Knox County Health Department.



This clinic will be by appointment only and held in accordance with the State of Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, which prioritizes recipients in phases based on risk or age.

Currently in Knox County people in phases 1a1 and 1a2 or those age 70 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The state has a COVID-19 vaccine eligibility tool to help people determine their status.

The clinic will be held Thursday, February 11, and Friday, February 12, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Pilot Company Ballroom on the second floor of the Student Union, 1502 Cumberland Avenue.

hose attending should use the Cumberland Avenue entrance and follow signage to the ballroom.